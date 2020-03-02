Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Ray Don Morrow, of Harrison, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 1 (2020) surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was 78 years old.
Memorial service is at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Holt Memorial Chapel. Pastor Rob Davis will officiate.
The son of Grady and Verna (Melton) Morrow was born on Oct. 30, 1941, at Blue John in Marion County.
Ray was a lifelong resident of both Marion and Boone counties. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 1963 to 1966 as a tank engineer. He worked for Entergy for 34 years before retiring. Ray was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. To the family he was Honey, Dad, and Papa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Betty Ruth Morrow; and one brother, Rex Morrow.
Survivors include the love of his life, his wife of 58 years, Donna (Brasel) Morrow; two daughters, Anna Ayotte and husband, Jason, Killeen, Texas, and Pam Jordan and husband, Lewis, of Harrison; seven grandchildren, Felicia McEntire, Kayecee Remer, Justin Rowe, Austin Jordan, Ethan Jordan, Tiffany Rowe and Morgan Morrow; nine great-grandchildren, Mariah, Gabriella, Raylee, Emma, Ryland, Camo, Lewis, Harlow and Finn.
