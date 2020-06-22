Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the funeral home.
Ray “Smokey” Crawford, who was born June 28, 1929, in Valley Springs, the son of Reginald William “Sam” and Delcie May (Raulston) Crawford, passed away Saturday, June 20 (2020) at Ozark Health Medical Center in Clinton.
Along with his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Berneace Maye (Willis) Crawford, and his brothers and sisters, Charles William, Lillie May Ragland, Dorothy Rob Jefferson, Dan Robert, Reginald Leon, James Wesley, Roy, Boyd Gene, Billy Joe, Elisabeth Lou Finn, and Virginia Lee Wright.
Ray grew up and attended school at Valley Springs. He worked in his father’s blacksmith shop and on the farm. From 1952 to 1954, he served in the Korean War where he was a machine gunman in a tank alongside his twin brother, Roy, also in a tank.
Upon his return from Korea, he went to work for J.P. Williams Auto and Body Shop, where he did body work. He also took care of Mr. William’s farm along with his buddy John Ronald Williams. When a tornado hit the car lot, Ray got hurt along with many others.
Eventually Ray started his own body shop. He also worked at Pace Industries. Upon retiring he worked on his farm.
Ray was a very loving father. He loved cattle and horses and taught his children to ride and work on the farm. He loved to play Pitch with Berneace and friends, Bob Kimes and Bob and Dorothy Patfield.
Ray and Berneace will celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary in Heaven on June 29 (2020).
Ray is survived by his children, Glenda, Gwenda, Jack and Steve; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Pastor David Towe officiating. Interment is at Maple Leaf Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Ron Lowery, Johnny Crawford, Randy Kimes, Jim Kimes, John Ronald Williams and Danny Criner.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Roy Lee and Howard Young.
The family has the deepest respect for the staff of Highland Court in Marshall, for all the love and care they showed Ray and his daughter.
