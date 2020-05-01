Graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2, at Maplewood Cemetery (social distancing); arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Raymond Atwell Nash, age 86, of Harrison, passed away Thursday, April 30 (2020) at Hillcrest Nursing Home with his wife Betty by his side.
He was born Dec. 9, 1934, in Keene, New Hampshire, the son of Atwell and Emma (Nelson) Nash. Along with his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his son, Duane Nash.
Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He always had a smile on his face and put others before himself. He loved the Ozark Mountains, fishing, and his dog, Muffy.
Ray will be forever missed.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Betty (Dodson) Nash; his son and daughter-in-law, David and Laura Nash; his daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Rick Diederich and Debbie and Jim Murdock; his grandchildren, Kim Flynn and husband Mike, Destini Nash, Braiden Nash, Brandon Murdock, Austin Nash, Shawn Diederich and wife Andrea, and Brian Diederich and wife Amy; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Graveside service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2, at Maplewood Cemetery, with social distancing and Leonard Mast officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are Ray’s Hillcrest Nursing Home family.
