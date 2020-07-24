A graveside celebration of Raymond’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Deer Cemetery; arrangements with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Raymond Duane Spring suddenly went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19 (2020).
He was born on Aug. 23, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Duane and Frances Spring. He was the husband of Elizabeth Jane (Cooper) Spring of Haltom City, Texas.
A graveside celebration of Raymond’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Deer Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
