Private services will be held at a later date; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Raymond Gene Hutton III, age 21, of Harrison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26 (2020) at home.
He was born on Feb. 21, 1999, at Harrison.
Ray is survived by his father Raymond Gene Hutton Jr.; his mother, Krista Ann (Lane) Hutton; his brother, Austin Hutton; and his grandparents, Lee Daniel and Barb Lane.
To help the family defray expenses, the "Raymond Hutton Memorial Fund" has been established at Anstaff Bank; donations can be made at any location.
