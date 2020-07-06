Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Crossroads Community Church, with arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Raymond Albert Koch Jr., age 90, of Harrison, passed away Monday, March 16 (2020) in Harrison.
The son of Raymond and Isabelle (Willis) Koch was born on Aug. 31, 1929, in Cleveland, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Norma (Bailey) Koch; son, Blaise Koch Sr.; and daughter, Holly Hood.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Crossroads Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Crossroads Community Church in Raymond's memory.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
