Reba Vergie Crismon, age 91, of Harrison, departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 20 (2020).
She was born Sept. 7, 1928, in a cabin on Wooded Hills Road in Bergman, the daughter of Claude Dunn and Martha (Forest) Edmondson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, James Young Edmondson; her husband, Ilam “Chris” Crismon; and her younger sister, Ruby “Sissy” Dunn.
Reba graduated from Bergman High School and went on to become a registered nurse. She worked at the Veterans Hospital in Little Rock after World War II. She then left nursing after a few years and obtained a beauty license and opened a salon in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There is where she met the love of her life! Chris and Reba were married on Jan. 10, 1964.
Upon retiring, Chris and Reba built a home on her mother’s farm in Bergman. They were active members of the community and Eagle Heights Baptist Church. Reba loved to share stories about her life, her faith, and the many adventures she and Chris had shared. She always said, “You only live once!! So GO, SEE, and ENJOY.”
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at York Cemetery, Bergman, with Brother Glenn Crenshaw officiating.
