The Rev. Ricky Van Needham, 73, a resident of Omaha, passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 5 (2021) at his home.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1947, in Cleveland, Texas, to the late the Rev. W.C. and Marie Needham.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Brianna Gaye Needham, of Omaha; two sons, Rodney Paul Needham, of Omaha, and the Rev. Anthony Robin Needham and his wife, Cindy, of Stephens; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray and Connie Needham, of Dell City, Texas, and Horace and Jana Needham, of Magnolia, Texas; and a host of other family and friends.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at The Rock Church north of Harrison, with the Rev. John Dean and the Rev. David Fauss officiating. Burial will be at Omaha Cemetery, under the direction of Holt Memorial Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Friday, Jan. 8, at the church.
