Rex Martin, 70 of Western Grove, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 25 (2020) at Hospice House in Harrison.
Rex was the second child born to the late Binam Roosevelt and Velma (Flud) Martin in Dell, on Nov. 22, 1949. He lived in Newton County most of his life and attended My Father’s House.
He worked many years logging and doing dirt work with heavy equipment. He liked to fish when he had time and enjoyed drinking coffee. He had recently become a college graduate, receiving his bachelor’s degree in 2014. Rex was loving, friendly and generous, always quick to help or “give the shirt off his back.” He was loved tremendously by his family and friends, and he will be missed.
Rex is survived by his children and their spouses, Nathan and Missi Martin and Jennifer and Chad Sadler; his grandchildren, Ashton and Grace Sadler and Isaac and Samuel Martin; his siblings and their spouses, Buck and Jane Martin, Cookie and Ed Gay, Mike and Evelyn Martin, Morna and Ricky Stone, Lisa and Rodney O’Neal, Stella and David Maberry and Jack Martin; his former wife and caregiver, Janet Harrison and daughter, Michella Snyder and grandkids, Aleah, Alyssa, Alexis and Aaron, whom he considered part of his family. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends who loved him.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with Brother Leo Dye officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery in Vendor.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Ed Gay, Jr., Michael Martin, Jamin Martin, Brandon Martin, Tommy Maberry and Freddie Don Flud.
Honorary pallbearers are “The Flud Boys.”
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
