Rhonda Jean Summers, 61, passed away late Monday evening, Dec. 16 (2019) at her home in Harrison.
Rhonda was born April 23, 1958, in Harrison and was a lifelong resident.
She is survived by her parents, Howard and Virginia Edgmon, of Harrison; one sister, Sam Roe and her husband Terry, of Omaha; four children, John Boles and partner, Dana Tabor, of Fayetteville, Jeremy Boles and his wife, Rachael, of Harrison, Jodi Isam and her husband, Tim, of Bentonville, and Jordan Summers, of Harrison; six grandchildren, Trenton, Vincent, Jocelyn, Clayton and William Crossetti, of Harrison, and Henry Boles, of Harrison; one niece, Amy Bunt and her husband, Rudy, of Centerton; one nephew, James Roe and his wife, Lizzie, of Omaha; as well as many dearly loved puppies and kitties.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Zeller, of Bossier City, Louisiana.
Rhonda lived a quiet, peaceful, and private life and per her wishes, there will be no service. Her ashes will be spread throughout nature, where she most loved to be.
