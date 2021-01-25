Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Crossroads Community Church.
Rhonda Knutson, of Harrison, went to her heavenly home on Dec. 30, 2020, after a lengthy heart illness. She had just turned 84 years young.
Rhonda was born to Harold and Catherine Richie in Ojus, Florida, on Dec. 28, 1936. Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Arlin Knutson, of Harrison; daughters, Debi Ware and Brandi McNair; sons, Wayne Pittillo and David Pittillo; and grandchildren, Vanessa Negron and Taylor Nelson, all of Florida.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Crossroads Community Church, with the Rev. Johnny Walters officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
