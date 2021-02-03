Richard Daugherty

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at The Grove Church (First Baptist) in Western Grove, with arrangements by Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Richard Daniel Daugherty also known as: Richard, Danny, Doc and Captain Richard, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17 (2021).
He was born on April 4, 1957, to Daniel R. Daugherty and June Welsh in Maywood, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Eugene Daugherty; and sister, Memory Eileen Nolan (Gary Nolan).
He loved woodworking and anything that involved the use of his hands. He was not a person to sit still. He was a go-getter and he believed there was always work to be done. He was a master mason and was employed at Blessey Marine Service, Inc. as a Towboat Relief Captain. He was a former employee of Kirby Inland Marine, Inc. and worked at Houston Power and Light for 16 years. Richard loved his country and was a Sergeant in the United States Army.
He had a love of classic cars and enjoyed watching car shows and he also loved to watch “Gold Rush” and “The Curse of Oak Island,” which he dreamt of visiting someday. He enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren teaching them how to ride four-wheelers and building whatever they wanted to build, which was mostly birdhouses. If there was one of them that had too much energy at the end of the night, you can bet that Richard was going to help them burn off that energy even if it was taking them to the park at 10 o’clock or midnight. He was a wonderful grandfather and loved to make them happy when they were around. He will be deeply missed by many.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Suzan, of the home. He is also survived by his children: Jason Daniel Daugherty, Angela Marie Daugherty, James Glenn Conner, Jeffrey Randall Conner and Justin Darren Conner; grandchildren: Kaleb and Bryce Daugherty, Dylan Canterberry and Ethon Goodwin, Colby and Bentley Conner, Savannah Conner, Dakota Conner, Aspen Conner, and Dayton and Charlie Conner, and great-granddaughter, Tenzlee Mozingo.
Surviving sisters include Theresa Carlisle McLeod (Kenneth), Sandra Christine Callaway (William), Tracy Leigh Chevalier (Chris), Tara Lee Thompson (Dan), Sandra Traylor and Carol Durwachter, and surviving brothers include Kevin Curtis Daugherty (Kimberly), Patrick Steven Daugherty, Dean Allen Daugherty and Tony Leroy Daugherty.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at The Grove Church (First Baptist) in Western Grove, officiated by Pastor Bob Jackson.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Flowers for the service are being received by Diamond State Funerals by close of business Friday Feb 5.
Commented