Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Richard Edward Naylor, of Harrison, passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 22 (2019) at Harrison Health and Rehabilitation. He was 90 years old.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Holt Memorial Chapel. Pastor Johnny Huddleston will officiate.
The son of Edward and Thelma (Bosehans) Naylor was born on Dec. 16, 1928, in Columbus, Ohio.
Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a martial arts instructor and enjoyed coin collecting. Richard volunteered for the Park Service. He attained Eagle Scout status at the age of 13 and was an Ohio State Buckeyes Fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Rose Naylor; one daughter, Linda Susan McNichols; and his parents.
Survivors include one daughter, Vicky Castellano, and four grandchildren.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented