Richard Graham, of Harrison, and formerly of Fort Smith, passed away on Friday, May 22 (2020). He was 95 years old.
The son of Charles R. and Nina Pearl (Sloan) Graham was born on June 20, 1924, in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Richard retired from Tyson Foods after 43 years in the poultry business. He was an avid golfer, a private pilot and loved to dance. Richard had previously resided in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and Clarksville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Jo Graham; his parents; and one sister, Jean Graham Chase.
Survivors include two sons, Richard “Rick” Graham and wife, Pat, and Ron Graham and wife, Dolly; four grandchildren, Chad Graham and wife, Elyse, Staci Floring and husband, Allen, Casey Graham and wife, Kristin, and Sunny Skaggs and husband, Bill; and eight grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral service will be private.
