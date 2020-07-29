Service: 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Bergman Church of Christ, with burial at York Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Bergman Church of Christ , with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Richard Hoyt Davidson, age 99, of Harrison, peacefully left his earthly home for his Heavenly home Tuesday, July 28 (2020) at his residence in Bergman, with his family at his side.
He was born Feb. 26, 1921, in Bergman, the son of Joseph S. and Rose Anna (Smith) Davidson, the youngest of 11 children, all of whom preceded him in death.
Hoyt was a veteran of World War II, serving in General Patton’s Third Army. His unit landed on Utah Beach in Normandy, shortly after D-Day and was awarded four major Battle stars, including the Battle of the Bulge. He received an honorable discharge in 1946. Hoyt drove a delivery truck for a local propane gas company until 1972. He then went into dairy farming until he retired in 1986.
Hoyt was a long-time active member of the Bergman Church of Christ. He was a lifelong resident of Boone County. He loved to fish and work in his yard. He was well known for mowing his yard on his John Deere mower. He lived a long healthy life, loved his family and friends, and will be dearly missed.
Hoyt’s wife of 68 years, Laura Alice Davidson, preceded him in death on June 12, 2019.
He is survived by his son, Danny Davidson, of Harrison; his daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Rickey Widner, of Harrison, and Sharon and Paul Shippey, of St. Petersburg, Florida; four grandchildren, Jerry S. Boyd, Krisy Boyd, Tara Adams and Richard McKinley; three step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved very much.
