A Celebration of Life and funeral in his hometown of Williams, Iowa, will be announced at a later date; arrangements and cremation under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Richard Thomas Holtkamp, age 85, of Omaha, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2 (2020) at Harrison.
He was born on Dec. 4, 1934, at Hampton, Iowa, the son of Al and Johanna (Mohrfeld) Holtkamp. He moved to Williams, Iowa in 1941.
Richard served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 through 1955. He married Verna Mae Oberbroeckling in 1959. Richard received his Bachelor’s Degree in electrical engineering from Marquette University in 1960.
He worked in Industry for 39 years in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Ashville, North Carolina, Silver Spring, Maryland and Auburn, Illinois. Richard retired to a farm in Omaha, in 1989, to raise cattle and chickens.
Richard was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson, Missouri.
Richard is survived by six children, Kevin, Kathy, Barry, Doug (wife Fatima), Chris and Rob (wife Amy); a very special friend of 31 years, Cindy Hogan; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Laverna Larson, Dan Holtkamp, Larry Holtkamp and Mary Lou Dailey; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; Jerry and James; three sisters, Gloria, Becky, and Corky and wife Verna.
