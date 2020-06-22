All services for Richard will be private; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
U.S. Army veteran Richard Tom Trabala, age 71, of Mountain Home, passed from this life on Thursday, June 18 (2020) at Highland Court in Marshall.
He was born in Augsburg, Germany, on Jan. 16, 1949, to the late Rudolf Trabala and Valeria Maindok Trabala. He was the father of Danielle Trabala, of Marshall.
All services for Richard will be private. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
