Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Northside Church of Christ, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Richard W. Poe, 90, of Harrison, passed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 4 (2020) at Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center.
The son of Neal C. and Helen (Goss) Poe was born on Sept. 4, 1930, in Seminole, Oklahoma. He leaves behind his wife, Ruth H. Poe.
