William R. (Rick) Balentine entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Nov. 17 (2020) in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He was born in Little Rock, on Sept. 7, 1953, to Bill and Mollie (Richardson) Balentine, of Marshall.
He was preceded in death by his father and his son, Terry Miller, of Owasso, Oklahoma.
At the age of 7, the family moved to Harrison, where Rick graduated from Harrison High School in 1971 and Twin-Lakes Vo-Tech two years later. In 1976, he moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to attend Spartan School of Aeronautics. After graduating with honors, he became shop foreman for Moritz Machine in Tulsa and crew-chief for the St. Moritz racing team where he applied his knowledge to his passion for racing for many years.
In 1990, Rick married Rita Miller, of Tulsa, and together they raised one son, Terry, and three grandchildren. In 1997, he moved to Mingo Aerospace and Manufacturing in Owasso, where he served as project manager for 22 years before retiring. He was always known for his desire to help others whether with his knowledge or his own hands.
Rick is survived by his wife, Rita, of the home; three grandchildren, Katie, Andrew and Hannah; his brothers, Joe Balentine, of Harrison, and Drew Balentine, of Joplin, Missouri; and his mother, Mollie Balentine, of Harrison.
Graveside funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Maple Leaf Cemetery, with Drew Balentine officiating.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
