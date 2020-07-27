Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home.
Rick Griffin passed away at age 63, in Kansas City, Kansas, at KU Medical Center on Friday, July 24 (2020) surrounded by his family.
Rick was the son of Clifton and Jannie Mae (Wells) Griffin. He was born on Sept. 18, 1957, at Harrison.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Griffin, and several aunts and uncles.
Rick is survived by his spouse, Gelica Tramell Griffin, and his three children, Jason Jones, of Springfield, Missouri, Greg Jones and his wife Erin, of Harrison, and Laura Jo Wilburn and her husband Robert, of Valley Springs. He is also survived by his mother, Jannie Griffin; eight grandchildren, Katie, Clayton, Hunter, Greta, Mason, Walker, Hailey and Baby Ada. Rick was also survived by his special aunt, Billie Brisco.
Rick graduated from Harrison High School and went on to attend classes at North Arkansas College. He retired from the Harrison Fire Department and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
He loved the county and city government which he served on for several years. Rick attended Elmwood Baptist Church and had a love for Miracle Lighthouse Church. Rick had a tremendous love for people which led him to the calling of service to people. He loved hunting, fishing, and spear fishing. He enjoyed and truly loved working with his son at the gun shop, Hilltop Armory.
Rick loved his children and grandchildren with all of his heart.
Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday July 29, at the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison, with Sam Kaunley and Arvin Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Doug Wasson, Terry Sims, Bryan Unruh, Ron Thomas, Willie Brown and Cliff Barnett. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Savage, Dr. Allen Jackson, Jim and Karen Conner, Dr. Bill Mears, Dan Harness and Rick Bell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miracle Lighthouse Church, 1114 Ridgeway Loop, Harrison, AR 72601.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented