Ringedena (Prime) Hoekstra 98, passed away Saturday, July 20 (2019) at East Texas Hospice "Home Place.”
The daughter of the late Klaas and Rena Prime was born April 21,1921, in Chicago, Illinois. She was the wife of the late Henry Hoekstra.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 30, at Chapel Hill Gardens West, Oak Brook Terrace, Illinois. Visit colonialchapel.com to leave online condolences.
