Rita Fay Rose, of Jasper, passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 1 (2019) at Hospice of the Hills House in Harrison. She was 65 years old.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. both on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Jasper First Assembly of God Church. The Rev. Allen Smith will officiate. Burial will be at Smith Cemetery in Vendor. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The daughter of Lewis and Geneva (Reddell) Brown was born on April 26, 1954, in Kansas City, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include one daughter, Christie Stauch; one son, Joshua Rose; her mother, Geneva Brown; five grandchildren, Victoria, Valerie, Cheyenne, Emma and Colene; two brothers and their wives, Jacky and Diana Brown and Roger and Debbie Brown; two nieces, Mandy and Vanessa; two nephews, Eric and Jacob; and many other family and friends.
