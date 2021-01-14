Arrangements by Roller-Burns Funeral Home are private; Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Rita J. Dean, age 69, of Yellville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14 (2021) at her home.
Rita was born in Harrison, on Feb. 13, 1951, to the late Robert and Ruth (Eddings) Wyatt. She was the wife of Lester Dean, of the home.
Arrangements by Roller-Burns Funeral Home are private.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or St. Joseph Indian School.
