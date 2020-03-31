Private family gathering at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest; Celebration of Life Memorial will be planned at a later date.
Rita Carmen Stark, age 74, of Green Forest, passed away in her home on Friday, March 27 (2020). She was born July 10, 1945 in Harrison, the daughter of the late Judson and Agnes (Smith) McCullough. She was the wife of the late Donald Stark.
