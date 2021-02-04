Robbie Bell

Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at First Assembly of God in Green Forest; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Nelson's Green Forest Chapel.
Robert Eugene Bell, of Green Forest, was born in Rochester, Minnesota, on May 15, 1970, to James and Brenda (Richardson) Bell. Robbie passed away on Jan. 30 (2021) in Green Forest, at the age of 50.
Robbie touched so many lives throughout his time on earth. He loved to sing, tell jokes and stories, and play the guitar. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching movies, but most of all, he loved being around his family. He was a good dancer and loved to take Kendra dancing. Robbie coached his girls’ summer league softball teams for several years. He sang at the very first annual Green Forest Agri Days and continued the tradition every year with his daughters performing with him. He was a carpenter for many years and owned R.E.B. Construction, where he was able to help many residents and businesses within the Green Forest community and across the state.
On Jan. 29, 1993, Robbie was united in marriage to Kendra Lou (Bishop) Bell, who survives him of the home. He is also survived by his daughters, Keylen (Bell) Marshall and husband Hunter, of Green Forest, and Kassidy Laine Bell, of Green Forest; his parents, James Bell and Brenda Bell, of Green Forest; sister, Dana (Bell) McCutcheon, of Tontitown; in-laws, Von and Brenda Bishop, of Green Forest; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lucas and Kristin Gordon, of Huntsville; nephew, Reiley Gordon, of Huntsville; niece, Presley Gordon, of Huntsville; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Robbie was preceded in death by grandparents, Garland and Evva Bell and Ervin and Jetton Richardson; aunt, Charlotte (Richardson) Clark; and grandmother, “Miss” Helen Compton.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Nelson’s Green Forest Chapel. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at First Assembly of God Church in Green Forest, with Pastor Jim Goins officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Glenwood Cemetery, c/o Charlie Reece, P.O. Box 609, Green Forest, AR 72638.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com .
