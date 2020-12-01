Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec 4, at Maplewood Cemetery; visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening, Dec. 3, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Robert “Bobby” Kelly passed from this life on Monday, Nov. 30 (2020) in Alma. He was 71 years of age.
Robert was born on May 5, 1949, in Joliet, Illinois, to Truman and Margaret Ann Arendell Kelly, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by brothers, Truman Arthur Kelly and Donald and Edward Kelly.
Robert loved Elvis, frogs and drinking coffee.
Survivors include four sisters, Geraldine Williams, of Bridgeport, Illinois, Jean Sigwerth, of Joliet, Illinois, Jeanette Wrone, of Harrison and Marjorie Carson, of Harrison; and several nieces, nephews and great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec 4, at Maplewood Cemetery.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening, Dec. 3, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Family extends a special thanks to the residents and staff at the Cedar Ridge Assisted Living Facility.
