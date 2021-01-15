A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Harrison House of Hope, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Robert “Bobby Lee” Lewis, 38, of Harrison, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10 (2021) after a courageous and lifelong battle with diabetes.
Bobby was born on Oct. 29, 1982 in Berwyn, Illinois. He grew up fishing with his dad and loved to get a hook wet any chance he had. He enjoyed drawing, music and watching reruns of his favorite TV shows.
Bobby Lee was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Lee Lewis, of Alabama, and his uncle, Frankie Johnson, of Texas.
Bobby leaves behind his mother, Donna Johnson, of the home; seven sisters, Ravan Lewis and Angela Hamilton, both of Ohio, Michelle Lee O’Connor, of Texas, Gloria Bryan, of Alabama, Gail and Laura, both of South Carolina, and Caroline, of Mississippi; and four brothers, Dale Lewis, of Texas, Charles Lewis, of Oregon, Michael Langford, of Alabama and Frankie Ray Marts, of Oklahoma.
Bobby also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, his good friends, Caleb, Bear, April and lil’ Wayne, and his beloved dog, Tink.
In keeping with his wishes, Bobby Lee will be cremated. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Harrison House of Hope, located at 600 East Stephenson Avenue in Harrison. Pastor Dan Esau will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make a love offering to help with final expenses to Donna Johnson, c/o Harrison House of Hope, P.O. Box 1645, Harrison, AR 72602.
Condolences may be left online at coffmanfh.com .
