Memorial service at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Silver Valley Community Church, with arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
Robert Cecil Massengale, of Harrison, passed from this life on Thursday, Sept. 26 (2016) at his home. He was 85 years old.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Silver Valley Community Church. Family and friends are invited to attend.
The son of Edward and Willie (Colston) Massengale was born on July 14, 1934, in Gaither.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Massengale; one daughter, Kimberly Massengale; his parents; a great-grandson, Zane Riley McCarty; and eight brothers and sisters.
Survivors include one daughter and her husband, Sherry and Keith Brooks, of Harrison; two sons, Robert and Laura Massengale, of Lake Elsinore, California, and Roger Massengale, of Gaither; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented