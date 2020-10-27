Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Robert Cruz Gomez, Jr., of Harrison, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22 (2020) at his home. He was 29 years old.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Holt Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Maple Leaf Cemetery. Pallbearers are Anthony Gomez, Reynaldo Gomez, George Whitney Jr., Johnathan Keeling, Jacob Ball and Matt Dickey. Honorary pallbearers include his father, Robert Cruz Gomez Sr. and the staff and crew at Top of the Rock.
The son of Robert Cruz Gomez Sr. and Lisa Marie Snyder was born on Oct. 23, 1990, in Harrison.
Robert graduated Harrison High School in 2011. Robert was a friend to all. He had a contagious smile and a laugh that lit up the room. He was a people person through and through, and would do anything to help someone in need. Robert enjoyed working at Top of the Rock and recently at Walmart. He loved music, being at the lake, spending time with his brothers and his friends, and traveling. Robert was a happy guy who loved life. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Reynaldo Cruz Gomez and Josephine Keller; his maternal grandparents, Harland Lee and Kathy Snyder; his uncle, Richard Gomez; and one great-aunt, Adalade Gomez.
Survivors include his parents, Robert Gomez Sr. and Lisa Marie Synder; one sister, Cassandra Gomez; two brothers, Anthony and Reynaldo Gomez; two nieces, Shyra and Oliva Plumlee; one aunt and her husband, Michelle and Josh Moore; and a host of other family and friends.
Condolence may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
