A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Harrison.
Robert Dale Ryder passed from this life on Oct. 13 (2020) at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home.
Robert was born on March 9, 1959, in Alexandria, Louisiana to Betty Salinas Ryder, of Houston, Texas, and the late Clemie Calvin Ryder. He was the husband of Kitty Shebelbon Ryder.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Harrison.
Commented