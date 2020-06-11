Service will be announced at a later date.
Robert “Bob” Dennis Evans passed away on May 5 (2020).
Bob was born on August 30,1939, in Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his wife Lynn Evans; two children, Robert Evans Jr. and Sharon Evans Carrillo; three stepchildren Brandon Krovoza, Wendy Krovoza, and Lynn Krovoza; and grandchildren.
Bob worked as a high school shop teacher in southern California before retiring to Arkansas with his wife. Bob enjoyed traveling and worked on the Mississippi Queen Steamboat as cruise director, where he was known affectionately as “Doc," and is remembered for his comedy routines and friendly demeanor.
In retirement, Bob became a friend to the Harrison community, joining clubs, volunteering at the Senior Center, and teaching free woodworking classes to kids at Home Depot.
Bob also volunteered with the AARP Tax-Aide group preparing free tax returns for members of the community. Bob loved animals and, with his wife Lynn, adopted many dogs over the years, and built dog houses for the Humane Society.
Bob was a member of the Rusty Wheels Old Antique Engine Club, where he served as secretary and created the original website and published the newsletter for many years. Bob shared his talents and skills by volunteering and giving back to the people and animals in the community that he cared for.
