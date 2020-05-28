A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Brand New Church in Bergman.
Robert Hanschu, age 37, died in his home on Tuesday, May 26 (2020).
He was born in Springfield, Missouri, on March 17, 1983, to Dan and Beth Hanschu. He graduated Neosho High School in 2001 and attended College of the Ozarks, graduating with a B.S. in Computer Science in 2006.
Robert married his best friend, Katharine, in 2005. They have three cherished sons, Max, Ivan and Xavier.
Robert was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lowell Hanschu; his maternal grandparents, John and Gwen Shell; and his uncle, Bobby Shell.
Robert is survived by his wife, Katharine, and their three sons, Max, Ivan and Xavier; his parents, Dan and Beth Hanschu; his grandmother, Marge Hanschu; his brother, David Hanschu; his sisters, Rebecca McGraw and Laura Wishall; and his extended family of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be mailed to Robert’s memorial fund. Checks can be made out to Katharine Hanschu and sent to Arvest Bank at 401 North Walnut, Harrison, AR 72601.
