Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the funeral home.
Robert Keith Honeycutt, age 89, of Harrison, passed away March 2 (2020).
The son of Otis Honeycutt and Madge (Peerson) Honeycutt was born Sept. 12, 1930, at Snowball.
Keith was a member of Eagle Heights Baptist Church of Harrison. He served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict Keith was well respected and highly sought after for operating cableways and cranes throughout the entire United States and other countries. It was said by a colleague that, “he was a genius at what he did and was the best there was.” Keith worked on Table Rock Dam, Missouri, Greers Ferry Dam, Arkansas, Yellowtail Dam, Montana, Mossy Rock Dam, Washington, Roosevelt Dam, Arizona and several power plants, bridges and radio towers throughout the country.
Keith was a 32nd Degree Master Mason, Scottish Rite, and Shriner. He participated in many parades and rodeos with a Mounted Horse Patrol.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clifford Honeycutt and Willard Honeycutt; and sister, Lorea O’More.
Keith is survived by his wife, Mary Katheryne Honeycutt, of the home; sons, Kent Honeycutt and Tracy, of Harrison, and Kyle Honeycutt and Cindy, of Harrison; sisters, Anna Lee Fowler, of Wichita, Kansas, Rita Waters and Wallace, of Harrison, Linda Davis, of Harrison, and Alta Eddings and Ben, of Harrison; brother, Joe Honeycutt, of Harrison; and sister-in-law, Jolean Honeycutt, of Harrison; grandchildren, Tyler Zurga and Janelle, of Fayetteville, Trevor Honeycutt, of Fayetteville, Grant Honeycutt, of Bentonville, and Megan Honeycutt, of Harrison; great-grandchildren, Pearl and Finley Zurga, of Fayetteville; and a special Dachshund, Katie. Keith will be missed by a host of family and friends.
Service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Brother Glenn Crenshaw officiating. Interment will be at Maplewood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Zurga, Trevor Honeycutt, Grant Honeycutt, Jay Honeycutt, Kevin Waters and Kirk Waters.
Honorary pallbearers will be Megan Honeycutt and Kim Waters Covan.
Memorials may be made to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital, #1 Children’s Way, Little Rock, AR 72202.
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Commented