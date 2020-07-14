Service: Graveside at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Mt. Sherman Cemetery; Visitation: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Robert L. Kelley, 88 of Harrison, passed away at Somerset Senior Living in Harrison on Sunday, July 12 (2020).
He was born March 12, 1932, to Farmer and Laura (Smith) Kelley in Parthenon. His siblings were Loyd, Beulah, Goldie and Fay.
Robert married Oleta Kilgore on May 21,1956. They lived in Low Gap for several years, where he worked for a sawmill. They moved to Harrison in the 1970s and he worked for a factory until he suffered a work injury and was no longer able to work outside the home. Robert and Oleta didn’t have children, but loved each of their nieces and nephews as if they were their children.
Robert and Oleta attended Faith Assembly for many years, and they were currently attending Capps Full Gospel Church. Robert was a loving, Christian man. He loved his wife Oleta with all of his heart. He always had a smile on his face even if he didn't feel well. His family will miss him but cherish their memories.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Oleta Kelley; and his nieces, nephews and their families. He also leaves behind many cherished friends.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Mount Sherman Cemetery with Pastor Ed Reed officiating.
Open visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Robert’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Capps Full Gospel Church in Robert’s memory.
On-line condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Robert’s family would like to thank their friends and Pastor Ed Reed for being there for our Aunt Oleta.
