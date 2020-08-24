Burial with military honors will be held at a later date in Resthaven Cemetery at Houston, Texas; arrangements with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Robert L. Marshall, 93, of Harrison, passed away at home on Friday, Aug. 21 (2020) surrounded with the love of his family.
The son of Herbert and Bessie (Sanders) Marshall was born at Houston, Texas, on May 23, 1927.
He was a World War II veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving in the Philippines. He moved to Harrison in the 1950s and was a cattle farmer until 2001. He retired from NARMC after 27 years as a surgery orderly in 2012 at the age of 85. Robert enjoyed traveling, going on cruises and yardwork.
He was preceded in death by his two sisters and brothers-in-law, Marian and Frank Wadlington and Margaret and Ralph Geho, all of Texas, and two fur-babies, Kody and Spike.
Robert is survived by his wife of 40 years, Dora Lee Marshall, of the home; his son and daughter-in-law, David A. and Tammy Marshall, of Harrison; five grandchildren, James and Shannon, Lillian, Dakota and Aaron Marshall; and a special friend, Sharon Emerson.
Burial with military honors will be held at a later date in Resthaven Cemetery at Houston, Texas.
Honorary pallbearers are David Marshall, James Marshall, Ed Carson, Shawn Carson and NARMC surgery staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or Hospice of the Hills, 501 East Sherman Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
