Robert L. Tanner, of Berryville, was born on Nov. 22, 1940, in Quitman, to Hildred Elmer (H.E.) and Nola Louis (Williams) Tanner. Bob passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24 (2020) in Fayetteville at the age of 79.
Bob graduated from Green Forest High School in 1958. After school, he worked construction jobs and became a journeyman iron worker. He worked on dams in New York, Missouri, Arizona and California.
He moved back to Arkansas and bought a grocery store in Jasper. The first day of business was Jan. 3, 1967. That was the beginning of his business career. He was involved in many projects over the last 53 years and was still active in all of them. Bob was an amazingly shrewd negotiator and worked hard his entire life.
Bob married Estrelieta (Ethel) Romanillos on July 14, 2007, who survives him of the home. He is also survived by daughters, Lesa Massengale, of Jasper, Tracy Peoples, of Green Forest, and Steffany Rhycca Romanillos, of Berryville; sons, Rob Tanner and wife Stephanie, of Green Forest, Marty Tanner, of Jasper, Brent Tanner, of Jasper, and Stuart Tanner and wife Tammy, of Green Forest; mother of his six children, Phyllis Tanner, of Jasper; 18 grandchildren: Zach Massengale, Haley Jones, Sarah Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Stuart Peoples, Brian Peoples, Jacob Tanner, Abbie Tanner, Katherine Tanner, Emily Tanner, Lily Tanner, Keith Tanner, Brody Tanner, Madison Barber, Clay Tanner, Marie Collins, Kyle Tanner and Kara Tanner; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, George Tanner and wife LuAnn, of Green Forest; sister, Hilda Stauffer, of Mountain Home; sister-in-law, Janice Tanner, of Green Forest; multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins along with many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H.E. and Nola Tanner; brothers, Jerry Tanner and Danny Tanner; grandsons, Joseph Johnson and Freddie Peoples; son-in-law, Fred Peoples; brother-in-law, Alan Stauffer.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Glenwood Cemetery in Green Forest with Brother Freddie Blevins officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Nelson’s Green Forest Chapel in Green Forest.
Memorial donations may be made to the Green Forest 4-H, P.O. Box 490, Green Forest, AR 72638. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com .
