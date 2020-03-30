There will be a private graveside service Thursday, April 2, at Maplewood Cemetery; arrangements are with Mason-Woodard Mortuary in Joplin, Missouri.
Robert Lee “Bob” Hickenbottom, 89, passed away Saturday, March 28 (2020) from complications due to Alzheimer’s and kidney disease.
The son of the late Aubrey and Bernice Hickenbottom was born Dec. 19, 1930, at home at their farm in Harrison. He is survived by his sister, Imogene Stapleton; children, Jerry and Janet; and step-daughters, Carol Wagner, Karen Haraldson and Glenna Hinde.
