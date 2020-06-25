Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks in Hollister, Missouri; a private Celebration of Life may be held at a later time in Kansas.
Robert Brent Lynch, age 64, of Harrison, passed away April 3 (2020).
Robert was born in Wichita, Kansas, on Feb. 26, 1956, to Keneth Lynch and Delores (Salsbury) Price. His father preceded him in death. He is survived by his mother and his wife, Angie Lynch, of Harrison.
