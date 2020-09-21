Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, on the grounds of the Hill Top Church of Christ, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Robert M. Good Jr., age 93, of Hill Top, passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 20 (2020).
He was born Jan. 2, 1927, in Springfield, Missouri, the son of R.M. and Lyta Davis Good.
He was a proud veteran of World War II, having served in the Army of Occupation in Japan. He was also proud of his Cherokee heritage and was a member of the Western Band of the Cherokee. Bob was united in marriage with Imogene Deakins on Sept. 10, 1948, and three children were born to that union. For many years, they operated a farm south of Hollister, Missouri, milking cows and raising beef cattle and hogs. In addition, Bob worked as a mechanic and an electrician along with a few other jobs through the years. He was a lifelong resident of Taney County, Missouri, and Boone County. He was a faithful member of the Gaither Mountain Church of Christ and a great Bible teacher.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Catherine Virginia; daughter-in-law, Francis Fulton; and granddaughter-in-law, Heather (Dodson) Hulsey.
Bob is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jean (Deakins) Good, of the home; one daughter, Ginny Hulsey and her husband Ken, of Alpena; two sons, Jim Good, of Fox, and David Good and his wife Kathy, of Hill Top; four grandchildren, Robb and Cindy Hulsey, of Alpena, Adam Hulsey, of Harrison, Katie and Richard Huffman, of Kenai, Alaska, and Maggie and Aaron Krudwig, of Compton.
He is also survived by six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, on the grounds of the Hill Top Church of Christ, with Bill Arnold and Charles Mallett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Legacy Hospice, 702 North Main Street, Suite A, Harrison, AR 72601.
Cremation arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
