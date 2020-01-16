Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo. A private service will be planned at a later time.
Robert “Bubbles” Richard Raymond, age 81, of Harrison, passed away suddenly on Dec. 8, 2019.
The son of the late Romeo and Irene (Morrin) Raymond was born on June 8, 1938, in Chicopee, Massachusetts. He was the husband of Kathy Lantz Raymond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Bay Church in Concord, California (https://thebay.church/give/).
