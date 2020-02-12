There will be a funeral service in Richlands, Virginia at a later date; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home.
U.S. Army veteran Robert Russell Mullins, age 80, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
The son of Russell Mullins and Hallie (Gross) Mullins was born Dec. 10, 1939, in Richlands, Virginia. He is survived by his two sons, Robert and Terry Mullins, both of Harrison.
There will be a funeral service in Richlands, Virginia at a later date. Arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home.
Commented