Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Robin Lyn Daniels-Brooks, age 54, passed away Saturday, March 7 (2020) in an automobile accident in Logan County.
Robin is survived by her mother, Judy Sandy (Darrell); father, Jerry Chandler (Jean); sons, Ben Collins (Alesha), Eric Snow and Jayme Snow; sisters, Dana Gillam, Kay Knight, Paige Chandler and Ana Sandy; and brothers, Randy Chandler, Brad Daniels, and Justin Sandy.
Robin was a loving grandmother to Logan, Anberlyn, Madden, Landyn, and Bentley Collins.
She will be missed by all family and lots of friends.
Robin's wishes of cremation are being honored and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
