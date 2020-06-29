Service: Graveside at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Bluff Cemetery in Springdale; Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Rocky A. Laughter passed away on Friday, June 26 (2020) at his home surrounded by family and friends.
The son of the late James A. Laughter and E. Genie (Richardson) Rawlingson was born on Jan. 12, 1964, in Harrison.
He was preceded in death by his father; his daughter, Amanda Laughter; and his brother, James Milner.
He is survived by his mother Genie Rawlingson; his daughter, Lacey Laughter; his sister, Kimberly Golden; and many aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him greatly.
Rocky enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing ball with his dog, Reble, at the dog park. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, my son.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison. Family will be receiving friends 6-8 p.m.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday June 30, at Bluff Cemetery in Springdale. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers a Go Fund Me Page has been set up in Funeral Expenses for Rocky Laughter on Facebook, or you can donate directly to Coffman Funeral Home.
In compliance with the Arkansas Department of Health for COVID-19 and State Phase 2 Directives for funerals and visitations at the funeral home/church are limited to a 2/3 capacity of the facility. All attendees over age 10 are required to furnish and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented