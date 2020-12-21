Arrangements with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville are private at this time.
Roger Henry Betts, age 83, of Yellville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17 (2020) at his home.
Roger was born on Aug. 18, 1937, in Danbury, Connecticut, to the late Stanley Roger and Catherine (Woods) Betts. He was the husband of the late Nancy Lenore Betts.
Memorials may be made to Marion County K9 Program Fund, P.O. Box 366, Yellville, AR 72687.
