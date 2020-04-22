A private family memorial will be held at a later date; cremation arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper.
Roger James Wilkinson, age 73, of Deer, passed away Saturday, April 11 (2020) at his home.
He was born Dec. 12, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Irving and Anna Wilkinson.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Evelyn and their blended family of eight children and their spouses.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper.
