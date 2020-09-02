Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper; cremation arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home.
U.S. Army Reserves veteran Roger Thomas DeLaHunt, age 75, of Vendor, passed away from this life on Tuesday, Sept. 1 (2020) at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home.
The son of Rex and Mary Frances DeLaHunt was born on July 17, 1945, in Whitehall. Roger is survived by his wife of 13 years, Pam DeLaHunt.
In accordance with COVID-19 mandates, all attendees over age 10 must provide and wear face masks and observe social distancing.
