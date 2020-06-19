Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Hale Church in Oak Grove, with interment at Hale Cemetery; arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Ronald Hugh Atchley departed this life on Tuesday, June 16 (2020).
The son of Charlie and Mildred Atchley was born June 27, 1929, at Oak Grove. He was the husband of the late Ruby Geneva Atchley.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Hale Church in Oak Grove. Interment was at Hale Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Memorial donations may be made to Paragould Children’s Home, 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450 (www.childrenshomes.org).
Commented