Ronald Hunt

Ronald Hal Hunt, also known to his friends as “Bear,” passed away at his home on Monday, Oct. 5 (2020).
He was born on March 4, 1960, in Huntington Park, California, to Don and Thelma Hunt of Bell Gardens, California.
Ron spent most of his life in and around the Bell Gardens, California area until coming to Harrison to be closer to his mom and family.
Ron was known for not only his large stature but for his large heart, hilarious humor, and noticeable dimples. He loved to watch movies, listen to music (mostly AC/DC & classic rock), work on hotrods, drink his Diet Pepsi, riding his Harleys and spend time with his grandson, Brody, who is a spitting image of his “Papa.” But he also loved to write poetry, which most people didn’t know about him. He was always the big tough guy with a soft, caring heart.
Throughout his life, Ron climbed many emotional and physical hills but always keeping his wacky sense of humor about every issue, and he was extremely devoted to his family and friends. He will be missed by many, but he will live on in the precious memories he left behind.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Granville and Lorene Hiller; stepdad, Lester Herdman; brother, Don Hunt; brother in-law, Ulys Youngblood; cousins, Keith Hiller and Patti Price; uncle and aunt, Eddie and Norma Hiller; aunts, Pat Price and Josephine Williams; and many friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Christine and husband Nathan Erdman, of Branson Missouri; his high school sweetheart, Celeste Napolitano, of the home; son, Jonathan, of La Habra California; sister, Lena and husband Terry McDonald, of Diamond, Missouri; sister, Lori Youngblood, of Harrison; grandson, Brody Erdman, of Branson Missouri; aunt, Susan and husband Calvin Crowley, of Yucaipa, California; sister-in-law, Meda Hunt, of Harrison; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His family would like to thank the staff at Harrison Health & Rehabilitation Center, Dr. Victor Chu and staff, Dr. Justin Cutler, and staff at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Life that will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Minnie Harrison Park, Harrison. We request you bring your thoughts, prayers and fondest memories of Ron.
Condolences can be left at www.DiamondStateCremation.com .
