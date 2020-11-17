Service will be held at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Harrison, with committal services at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa, both at a later date; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Ronald Patrick Schoborg, 81, of Harrison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11 (2020) at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Harrison.
Funeral service will be held at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Harrison. Committal services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa. Both to be determined at a later date.
Ron was born on March 17, 1939, in Haverhill, Iowa, to Ben and Anna (Heger) Schoborg. Ron attended Liberty Country School while growing up on the family farm. On May 23, 1959, Ron married Carol McLain. They had two children: a son, Cloyce and a daughter, Lisa. They made their home in Marshalltown for 40 years. There Ron worked at Marshalltown Instruments, the City of Marshalltown, and Midland Transportation.
In 2001, Ron and Carol built a new home in Harrison where Ron was employed at NATS (North Arkansas Transportation Service). Ron was an active member at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marshalltown and Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Harrison. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus since 2003 and held the position of Grand Knight from 2011-2013.
Through the years, Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating with family and friends. He also enjoyed gardening, woodworking and helping neighbors. Ron and Carol were able to take several cruises over the years. He took great pride in restoring his 1967 Firebird and taking it to car shows.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marcela Bartosh and Irene Selvig; and five brothers, Clarence, Edmond, Cletus Raymond and Norbert.
Those surviving are his wife, Carol, of Harrison; his son Cloyce, of Grinnell, Iowa, and his daughter, Lisa Kloppenborg, of Paola, Kansas; his grandson, Caleb Kloppenborg, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri; and a sister, Rose Long, of Marshalltown, Iowa.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented