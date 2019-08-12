Visitation will be at 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. both at Holt Memorial Chapel on Monday, Aug. 19.
Ronald Michael “Ron” Roberts, 72, of Harrison, passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 9 (2019) at his home.
The son of Roy Maxwell and Beatrice Helen (Schneider) Roberts was born on Nov. 27, 1946, in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Survivors include his wife, Reba Roberts, of the home.
